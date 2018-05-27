× 97-degree high ties Chicago’s record for this date set in 2012

Chicago’s official weather site at O’Hare International Airport registered a high of 97-degrees this afternoon, tying the record for May 27 set back in 2012. There were “unofficial” reports of 100-degrees at few locations in our area. The 97-degrees fell just one degree shy of the May record high of 98-degrees established on May 31, 1934.

Heat looks to continue Monday with the record high of 95-degrees on that date (again set in 2012) in jeopardy.