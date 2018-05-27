7-Day Forecast: Record heat may cool throughout the week
-
7-Day Forecast: Winter’s return should end with warmup this week
-
Chicago ties record for second-hottest May day ever recorded
-
Season’s first hot spell could bring hottest May day in 6 years
-
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Mixture of rain and snow throughout the week
-
-
Severe weather hits Chicago area; Thunderstorm Warnings issued, damage reported
-
Unlike his first homer, Kris Bryant doesn’t have to wait too long to reach his 100th
-
Cubs-Cardinals game postponed due to weather; rescheduled for July
-
4th nor’easter in 3 weeks closes schools, delays flights
-
Last 3 games of White Sox-Twins series postponed
-
-
Spring in sight in Chicago after historically cold April start
-
Cubs-Braves game postponed due to weather, rescheduled for May
-
Protect yourself if involved in outdoor activities Sunday