23 people shot, 4 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend violence

CHICAGO – At least 23 people have been shot, including four fatally, so far over the Memorial Day weekend.

The shootings come as a major police crackdown was underway involving an additional 1,000 officers being deployed.

Authorities said the number of shootings, so far, is on par with what officials saw last year.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said what’s different this year is the stepped-up support from federal partners.

CPD, along with the FBI and ATF have arrested more than 100 people and confiscated 46 guns since Thursday.

Police said they are increasing visibility in neighborhoods and downtown attractions.

Residents can expect to see more officers on Lake Shore Drive, around beaches and Navy Pier, where the summer fireworks begin.

Three people were shot inside a corner store at 58th and Indiana Avenue around 8:34 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said the three victims were inside the store when someone came in and started shooting.

They were taken to the hospital and were stable.

No arrests were made.

Just a few minutes later, a woman was shot and killed in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of West 76th Street when a unknown male approached the victim from behind as she was walking down the street and shot her.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Bobbieana Slyons.

The shooting is under investigation. No one is in custody.

Among those fatally shot was 17-year-old China Lyons-Upshaw.

She was shot and killed in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood Saturday night around 9 p.m. inside a home in the 800 block of east 49th Street.

A witness told police that the teenager and another man were playing with a gun when it fell to the ground and fired, hitting her in the chest.

Police said the man ran off after the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.