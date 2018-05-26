1 killed, 3 injured in separate South Side shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One woman was killed and three teens injured on the South Side on Saturday night.

The teens were shot inside a convenience store near 58th Street and Indiana Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. An 18-year-old woman was shot in her leg. An 18-year-old man was shot in his ankle. A 19-year-old man was shot in his upper leg.

All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions had stabilized.

About the same time in Auburn Gresham, a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in her head near the intersection of 76th and Halsted streets. Police said a man walked up to the woman from behind and shot her in her head.

No one was in custody in either incident.