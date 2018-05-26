Summer travel deals
-
First 80 degree day in sight!
-
Mike Janssen named WGN News weekend weather forecaster
-
Chicago to deploy 1,000 extra officers over Memorial Day weekend
-
Southwest Airlines kicks off 96-hour sale with deals as low as $49
-
Chicago Chef Judson Allen dead at 36
-
-
Rugby stars talk Soldier Field triple-header, make Pat honorary rugby member
-
Can technology combat gun violence? Chicago police hope so
-
World-renowned ‘Riverdance’ troupe performs live on WGN Morning News
-
Second nor’easter in a week blasts New England
-
Storm keeps central US in icy grip, areas of Wisconsin get over 2 feet of snow
-
-
Spring Travel Deals!
-
Chicago’s Lakefront Trail separation project to resume, some Uptown residents concerned
-
Nestle is paying $7.2 billion to sell Starbucks coffee