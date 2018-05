Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Kids from all over flocked to Gallagher Way on Saturday for free games, snacks and balloon animals as Cubs Charities hosted a youth baseball and softball festival.

The event ran 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. near Wrigley Field. The goal was to celebrate sports and encourage kids to play daily.

WGN's Sean Lewis has more.

Today was fun at the Youth Baseball & Softball Festival! #CubsCharities pic.twitter.com/GuW7EVXzT3 — Kyle Hendricks (@kylehendricks28) May 26, 2018

Beautiful day for our Youth Baseball & Softball Festival! #CubsCharities pic.twitter.com/bOoOXjDJWL — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 26, 2018