CHICAGO — Temperatures in Chicago reached 90 degrees for the first time in 2018 on Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, it’s the first time Chicago has seen a 90-degree day before June since 2013.

Chicago reached 90° today for the first time in 2018. 96° is likely tomorrow as we flirt with record heat Sunday & Monday. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/O1PdatNl5V — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) May 26, 2018