How bad was the tornado outbreak of 1974? How many tornadoes were reported that year?

A total of 945 tornadoes were confirmed in 1974, including seven F5 and 29 F4 tornadoes. The death toll was 366, and nearly 7,000 were injured. Tornadoes occurred in every month of the year, but April (with 267) had the greatest number.

The Super Outbreak of April 3-4 produced 148 tornadoes in 13 states and the Canadian province of Ontario, and it was the second largest tornado outbreak ever to occur in a 24-hour period (behind the 2011 outbreak of April 25-28 that produced 360 tornadoes and 324 fatalities). The Super Outbreak of 1974 included the Xenia, Ohio, tornado (32 deaths) and the Brandenburg, Ky., tornado (31 deaths).