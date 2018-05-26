× Cubs place Darvish on 10-Day DL

CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs on Saturday placed right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to May 23) with right triceps tendonitis. Left-handed pitcher Randy Rosario was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Chatwood will make the start for the Cubs Sunday night in Darvish’s place. Monday’s Cubs starting pitcher in Pittsburgh has yet to be determined.

Rosario, 24, has made one appearance with the Cubs this season, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts during a previous stint May 19 at Cincinnati. He has posted no record and a 0.47 ERA (1 ER/19.1 IP) in 12 relief appearances with Iowa this season, walking only six batters to contribute to a 0.83 WHIP. Rosario has limited opponents to a .167 average (10-for-66), including holding left-handed batters hitless in 16 at-bats.

The southpaw made his major league debut with Minnesota last year, allowing eight earned runs in 2.1 innings in two relief outings. In eight minor league seasons, Rosario is 18-22 with a 3.22 ERA (133 ER/372.0 IP) in 119 outings, including 55 starts.

Darvish, 31, is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA (22 ER/40.0 IP) in eight starts with the Cubs this season.