× Cubs fall to Giants 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Crawford hit a two-run homer, Brandon Belt drove in two runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Saturday night to stop a three-game slide.

Andrew McCutchen had two hits and drove in a run as San Francisco won for the first time on an eight-game trip. Chris Stratton (6-3) shook off a shaky start and lasted five innings for his third straight win.

Chicago lost for the third time in four games. Javier Baez hit his team-leading 12th homer, and Kyle Schwarber homered, doubled and scored two runs.

The Cubs blew leads of 2-0 and 3-2. Jose Quintana (5-4) allowed four runs and five hits in just 4 1/3 innings.

Stratton issued each of his three walks in the second, including four straight balls to Jason Heyward that forced in the game’s first run. But Stratton wriggled out of the jam, getting Quintana to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

The right-hander allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts.

Schwarber hit his ninth homer in the third, but Crawford responded with an opposite-field drive into the basket in left in the fourth. It was Crawford’s sixth homer.

After Baez connected in the bottom half, San Francisco went ahead to stay with two in the fifth. McCutchen hit a tying RBI double and scored on Belt’s two-out single.

Belt made it 5-3 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh, driving in Gorkys Hernandez.

The Cubs got one back on Anthony Rizzo’s RBI single in the eighth, but the rally fizzled from there. Hunter Strickland pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances.