Chicago police deploy extra 1,000 officers for Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO, Ill. — It's all about high visibility, and once again, officers are out in full force for the Memorial Day weekend.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said so far, the number of shootings in Chicago over this holiday weekend is pretty much on par with what the city saw last year. But what's different this year, he said, is increased support from federal partners. Chicago police along with the FBI and ATF have carried out what officials call "precision raids," making more than 100 arrests and confiscating 46 guns since Thursday.

Law enforcement is focused on preventing violent crime while people are out and about enjoying the hot summer-like temperatures. Police said they are increasing visibility in neighborhoods and at Downtown attractions.

Johnson said there are more than 1,000 extra police officers on the streets this weekend.