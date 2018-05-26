× Chance the Rapper quits DuSable Museum board

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper is stepping down from the board of trustees at the DuSable Museum of African American History.

In a tweet Saturday, the performer said “it was an immense honor to serve on the board the past year” and that he’s leaving because he is too busy to attend board meetings.

Chance is one of seven people resigning, according to the Chicago Tribune. Others include Chance’s father, Ken Bennett, and Obama family friend Dr. Eric Whitaker. Also resigning are board Chairman Joyce Johnson-Miller and trustees Wilbur Milhouse III, Kimberly McCullough-Starks and Michael Gibson, the Tribune reported.

The group accounts for roughly one-third of the board.

No reason for the exodus has been provided.

Museum spokesman Raymond Ward issued the following statement to the Tribune: “We are grateful to all of our DuSable trustees, those remaining on the board and those who are departing, thank them for their dedication and service to this great institution, and have been assured of their continued support of the mission of DuSable Museum. We will take this opportunity to continue to build our board, a process that’s already underway, and we’re excited about the changes to come.”

DuSable is located in Washington Park, which is linked to Jackson Park by the Midway Plaisance. The Chicago City Council earlier this week approved plans to build the Obama Presidential Center at Jackson Park; that plan is now under federal review.

The DuSable Museum is an iconic institution and the 2nd EVER African American history museum

It was an immense honor to serve on the board the past year and the ONLY reason Im leaving is i got too busy and couldnt make the meetings. I will continue to serve @SocialWorks_Chi board — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 26, 2018