Air quality alert for Chicago-area continues through Memorial Day

CHICAGO — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has declared that an Air Pollution Action Day (gray-shaded area on the headlined map) will continue in effect for the Greater Chicago Metropolitan Area until midnight CDT Monday night.

An unseasonably warm stable high pressure air mass will continue to hold over the western great lakes and Midwest through Monday. Along with afternoon highs reaching well into the 90s, light winds and relative high humidity will combine with rising levels of ozone and particulates, maintaining an “unhealthy for sensitive group category of the air quality index.”

Children and adults, especially those with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activities. If outdoors, use sun lotion as much as possible during the late morning into late afternoon; sunburn times are under 20 minutes during much of that period.