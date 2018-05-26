All functions a ‘go’ on better than 85% of Memorial Days
Year’s hottest weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend including the highest May temps in 6 years; Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto to help lock the heat in place into next week
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s
Our fastest warming month can feature wild weather swings
Chicago’s upcoming Memorial Day weekend to be the warmest Sat/Sun period in 8 months—temps 22-degrees higher than a week ago; back-to-back 90-degree highs possible—the first May 90s in 5 years; a few isolated t-storms can’t be ruled out
Disappointingly chilly March to produce only its 4th & 5th days of 50+-degree highs Tues & Wed; long spell of chilly weather to follow; Greenland blocking to drive the cooldown
Area stays in unsettled weather pattern to start the week
Springtime weather arrives, likely ending 2017-18 snow season
Warmth on the way in time for Memorial Day weekend
Spring in sight in Chicago after historically cold April start
Chicago’s Easter weather not always fit for bonnets/bunnies
2nd wave of Wednesday storms rake the area with some 60+ mph gusts, downpours and hail; quieter weather Thursday—but a huge pressure spread builds across the Midwest Friday/Saturday laying the foundation for strong, chilly “ENE” winds and spells of rain
Suddenly it’s summer, string of 90s on the way
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday