Woman bitten by dog says owner violently punched dog then ran off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A dog walker was attacked by another man’s German Shepard in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood Thursday and the man’s violent reaction to the dog was caught on camera.

Robin Romine was returning a dog to a client’s home at around 8 a.m. Thursday.

“I came back out and there was a man standing outside with a German Shepard,” she told WGN News. “He first said, ‘Are you a trainer?’ And I just looked at his dog and (the dog) just lunged at me and bit my face.”

Video from a home security camera show Romine falling on to the sidewalk. The man is then seen disciplining the dog with a powerful punch.

Romine screamed for help and the man and the dog ran away.

“I was just panicked, because I had blood … it was just coming from everywhere,” Romine said. “And I tried to get back into my client’s house. But he just ran away with the dog.”

Romine was taken to Rush University Medical Center and received stiches.

“I’ve had about ten stiches in my face. Pastic surgery might be a necessity. I’m all stitched up and I look pretty horrendous,” she said.

Romine says she has filed a police report and hopes the authorities find the man and dog responsible for her injuries.

“I’m in quite a bit of pain actually. My face is very swollen and I’m just very shaken up.”

More information at: