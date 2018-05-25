× Trump says US and North Korea still in talks about summit: ‘Everybody plays games’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the United States is “talking to” North Korea after he canceled a planned summit with leader Kim Jong Un. He told reporters Friday that “everybody plays games.”

Asked about the summit, Trump said Friday: “We’ll see what happens, it could even be the 12th,” referring to the June 12 date originally set.

Trump, who spoke to reporters at the White House before heading to the Naval Academy graduation ceremony, stressed that both sides would like the summit to happen. He said: “They very much want to do it, we’d like to do it.”

Trump withdrew from the summit Thursday, but has left open the possibility that the two leaders could still meet.

The North Korean government on Friday said it is still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks “at any time, at any format.”

Trump tweeted Friday: “Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!”

