The story of Dude Wipes

Four regular Chicago guys are getting rich off an idea that originated on the toilet.

“It was four guys living in one place … the bathroom situation wasn’t the greatest,” says Sean Riley

It was a trip to the store when it dawned on these guys there was plenty of cleansing wipe options for women but nothing for men. That’s when they collectively decided to create their own.

And that was the beginning of what is now known as Dude Wipes.

They designed a big wipe that was flushable but also fragrance free. After multiple calls to manufacturers, they worried their “man size” wipe idea was going down the toilet.

But then they received a call that changed their lives. It was a producer from Shark Tank saying the roommates were going to get a shot.

“We had one of the more interesting episodes,” says Ryan Meegan. “We were negotiating with Kevin and Robert, when Mark Cuban swooped in and closed the deal with a $300,000 investment for 25% equity.

Dude Wipes is now on the airwaves and on shelves across the country. Their line has expanded even more this last year, with Dude Powder and even pocket size single packages. The guys display their brand proudly on their shirts and business cards, even when it makes for an awkward open.

“Sometimes it’s still weird having a conversation with people that you sell butt wipes for a living,” laughs Riley. Starting next month, you’ll find Dude Wipes in every Walmart in the country. It’s a testament to four former sloppy guys’ ability to clean up.