Teens participate in 'I CARE' Rally & Peace parade

CHICAGO — More than 1,000 teenagers in Chicago are responding to violence in the city with a peace campaign.

The Brave Youth Leaders of St. Sabina organized the ‘I CARE’ rally and peace parade. It started at 10:00 a.m. today, at Renaissance Park on 79th and Throop Streets.

The group is calling for peace on memorial day weekend and the rest of the summer.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson participated in today’s parade.

The organization addressed the latest deaths in the city, and how the lack of education and funding in youth programs relates to the murder rate.