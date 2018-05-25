Suddenly, it’s summer, string of 90s on the way.

Summer weather arrived with a flourish Friday, with many Chicago -area locales logging the first 90-degree day of the season. The mercury climbed to 91 at Joliet and 90 at Midway, though the city’s official thermometer at O’Hare fell just shy, registering 89. The sudden burst of warmth arrived just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, less than a week after the city shivered in wind-driven rain and temperatures in the 40s last Sunday. Highs are expected to climb into the 90s at least through Memorial Day, making this the city’s warmest Memorial Day weekend since 2012 when the holiday’s record high of 95 was established. Overall, the holiday weekend is expected to be dry, though an isolated thunderstorm could pop up Saturday evening. In contrast, sub-tropical storm Alberto formed off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Friday and is expected to bring heavy weekend rains to the Florida and the Gulf Coast.
