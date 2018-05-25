Suburban student injured in science experiment gone wrong; Teacher suspended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Ill. -- A teacher at a suburban high school was suspended Friday after a student was injured in a science experiment.

The science teacher at Bartlett High School was reportedly showing students an experiment with liquid nitrogen. The student was lying on the floor as part of the demonstration.

“(A small amount) was meant to be poured on his chest,” said senior Casper Tokarz. “(But) he poured all of it on him and it instantly just burned him.”

Sources tell WGN News the student was severely burned in his groin area after the teacher poured the liquid nitrogen on him.

Students tell WGN News the teacher has been with the school for a long time and has done this liquid nitrogen experiment in the past.

The district says the teacher involved was put on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Friday was the last day of school.