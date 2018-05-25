Suburban firefighter saves elderly couple from carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO, Ill -- A suburban firefighter saved an elderly couple from a carjacker Thursday.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, Joey Matthews, who works out of the station at South Central Ave in Cicero, saw an elderly couple being carjacked and jumped into action.

Matthews was in his engine with his co-workers, heading to the Aldi near Cermak and Cicero, when he saw a carjacking in progress.

“I jumped out of the rig and started running towards the car,” he said. “And as soon as I did the gentleman jumped out of the car and started booking for the alley.”

Matthews says he saw smoke and smelled gun powder. He believes the suspect could have fired a round as the engine pulled up.

The suspect ran through yards and Matthews lost sight of him.

Matthews knows how dangerous a situation like this can be. When he was 4-years-old, his dad, Chicago police patrolman John Matthews was killed in the line of duty. He was beaten to death by a mob in the Hegwisch neighborhood on the Southeast Side.

Regarding his actions on Thursday, Matthews said his day would “think I was an idiot for chasing a guy with a gun while I'm not armed. That's what he would be thinking right now … I'm sure he's also proud of everything all his kids are doing.”

Matthews says Cicero police responded very quickly but the suspect got away.

Matthews says the couple was not hurt and he is very thankful they did not lose their car.