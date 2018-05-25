× Police: Antioch woman fatally shot by officers was ‘erratic’

GURNEE, Ill. — Authorities say police pleaded with a suburban Chicago woman to put down a rifle before she became “erratic” and was fatally shot by officers.

The Lake County News-Sun reports that Makell Meyerin died Wednesday of multiple gunshot wounds. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli says the Gurnee officers opened fire as the 31-year-old walked toward them.

County Coroner Howard Cooper says routine toxicology tests are being conducted.

Authorities say police received complaints early Wednesday they believe involved Meyerin. Officers in Antioch responded to calls about a man and woman knocking on doors and asking for money.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle the solicitors were believed to be riding in, but the car struck a police vehicle and got away. Authorities say Meyerin is suspected to be the passenger in the vehicle.