Mario Batali Las Vegas restaurants closing

LAS VEGAS — Three restaurants associated with celebrity chef Mario Batali will be closing in Las Vegas.

Batali has been accused of sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Employees of Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria received notification Friday morning. All three restaurants are located at The Venetian/The Palazzo. The restaurants will close July 27.

A letter written by Joe Bastianich with B&B Hospitality Group says that Las Vegas Sands Corp. decided to end the relationship. The letter also says that the group will help employees transition into new positions.

An earlier report said that B&B was “actively negotiating” to buy out the celebrity chef.

A statement from the Las Vegas Sands Corp., which owns Venetian and Palazzo, reads in part:

“We would like to thank the team members of B&B Restaurant Group for their dedication and many contributions to The Venetian and The Palazzo. We appreciate the hard work and energy of director of operations Zach Allen, Chef/Culinary Director Nicole Brisson and the rest of this team.

At this time, there are no other plans for the space.”

The Italy-based restaurant-and-retail concept Eataly, which is scheduled to open at Park MGM in the fall, announced earlier this week that it would be cutting ties with Batali.

It was also announced earlier this week that ABC is canceling “The Chew,” which debuted in 2011 with Batali.

Batali stepped down from daily operations of his restaurant empire and his cooking show after the allegations surfaced in December. Four women accused him of touching them inappropriately.