Lunchbreak: Japanese vegetable pancakes

Christine McCabe, Executive Chef/Owner

Interurban Boathouse

1438 W. Cortland (on the Chicago River)

Chicago, IL. 60642

773-698-7739

www.interurbanchicago.com

Events:

Happy Hour – with $5 drinks and appetizers – is available, Monday through Friday, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday brunch with $5 Mimosas and Bloody Marys, or Monday Pizza Night with both take-and-bake and dine-in options.

Recipe:

Japanese Vegetable Pancakes

Yields 6 pancakes

Cabbage, thinly sliced 8 Cup Carrots, peeled/ribbons 3 Cup Kale, julienned 1 bunch Scallion, thinly sliced on an angle 4 Salt & pepper To taste Flour ½ Cup Eggs 12 Vegetable oil 6 T Hoisin BBQ Sauce ¾ Cup Nori, cut into thin strips 1 sheet

Combine vegetables in a mixing bowl.

Toss with flour, salt, and pepper.

Beat 6 eggs in a separate bowl. Add to flour, vegetable, salt and pepper mixture; coat.

Form 6 pancakes, approximately 6 inches each.

Coat a 9-inch sauté pan with vegetable oil. Add pancakes.

Cook over medium heat for approximately three minutes; flip.

Cook two to three more minutes; reserve.

In a separate pan, cook remaining 6 eggs, individually/breaking one at a time, sunny side up. Make sure to leave space between eggs while cooking.

Place each pancake on a plate. Drizzle with Hoisin BBQ Sauce (store bought or homemade) and top with a sunny side up egg.

Sprinkle with nori; enjoy!