Lunchbreak: Japanese vegetable pancakes

Christine McCabe, Executive Chef/Owner
Interurban Boathouse
1438 W. Cortland (on the Chicago River)
Chicago, IL. 60642
773-698-7739
Events:
Happy Hour – with $5 drinks and appetizers – is available, Monday through Friday, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday brunch with $5 Mimosas and Bloody Marys, or Monday Pizza Night with both take-and-bake and dine-in options.
Recipe:
Japanese Vegetable Pancakes
Yields 6 pancakes
|Cabbage, thinly sliced
|8 Cup
|Carrots, peeled/ribbons
|3 Cup
|Kale, julienned
|1 bunch
|Scallion, thinly sliced on an angle
|4
|Salt & pepper
|To taste
|Flour
|½ Cup
|Eggs
|12
|Vegetable oil
|6 T
|Hoisin BBQ Sauce
|¾ Cup
|Nori, cut into thin strips
|1 sheet
Combine vegetables in a mixing bowl.
Toss with flour, salt, and pepper.
Beat 6 eggs in a separate bowl. Add to flour, vegetable, salt and pepper mixture; coat.
Form 6 pancakes, approximately 6 inches each.
Coat a 9-inch sauté pan with vegetable oil. Add pancakes.
Cook over medium heat for approximately three minutes; flip.
Cook two to three more minutes; reserve.
In a separate pan, cook remaining 6 eggs, individually/breaking one at a time, sunny side up. Make sure to leave space between eggs while cooking.
Place each pancake on a plate. Drizzle with Hoisin BBQ Sauce (store bought or homemade) and top with a sunny side up egg.
Sprinkle with nori; enjoy!