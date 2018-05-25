Former youth minister turned producer has Hollywood calling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local Christian movie producer Eric Groth is a former high school youth minister and coach.

He’s spent much of his carerr trying to get the teenage ear and his creative ways now have Hollywood knocking on his door.

The Saint Charles resident says he never imagined he’d be spending his days producing feature films and dealing with Hollywood big wigs.

His first feature film “Full of Grace” was released on DVD in 2015. His latest film, “Paul, Apostle of Christ” caught the attention of Sony pictures and some well known actors including Jim Caviezel and James Faulker. Sony purchased the script and then hired Groth and his team to produce the film.

“In a lot of ways it’s like winning the lottery,” he says. “This little small not for profit got the multi-billion dollar company who come together.”