Envision Unlimited participates in MB Bike the Drive Sunday

CHICAGO - MB Bike the Drive is this Sunday, May 27. And there's a new team excited to participate. For the first time Envision Unlimited, an organization that helps adults with cognitive disabilities has its Buddy biking Program ready to hit the drive on tandem bikes.

"Sometimes we ride the bike to learn to not give up, " said Jamie Portillo, a client at Envision. She is riding with her partner Depaul student Eric Baze.

Tandem bikes were donated to Envision by MB, Working Bikes and individual donors.

For more information on Envision Unlimited. Here is a link to donate:

https://www.classy.org/campaign/buddy-bike-the-drive/c164591