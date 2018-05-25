City steps up efforts to curb violence ahead of holiday weekend; Trump weighs in again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – For the fifth year in a row, Chicago held a Night of Faith and Action Against Gun Violence Friday to kick off Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Emanuel and police superintendent Eddie Johnson joined neighbors and clergy for an anti-violence event at Rain or Shine Baptist Church for one of the many events being held as part of the anti-violence movement.

But as that event was being held on the South Side, a man was wounded in a shooting in Noble Square. The 20-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. He is in good condition. No one is in custody.

Earlier Friday, police wrapped up a major gun sweep. Chicago police and their federal partners targeted known offenders. Among the weapons recovered was a gun found in a home that houses a daycare on west Marquette Rd.

President Trump tweeted Friday chastising the mayor and his administration, while falsely saying that killings in Chicago are happening at a record pace.

Chicago Police have every right to legally protest against the mayor and an administration that just won’t let them do their job. The killings are at a record pace and tough police work, which Chicago will not allow, would bring things back to order fast...the killings must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2018

The mayor’s office tweeted its response calling Chicago a Trump-free zone, not a fact-free zone, that had a 21% drop in gun violence in 2017 and a 21% drop in 2018.