Talk about jumping right into summer! We’re on the precipice of one of the hottest Memorial Day weekend’s here since records began in 1871!

It could quite possibly be the longest string of May 90s in 41 years (since 9 consecutive 90s in 1977).

Temperatures are to top 90-degrees each of the coming three days except for modest cooling in the immediate vicinity of the Chicago lakeshore. Daytime highs this weekend are to average some 32 degrees warmer than one week ago!