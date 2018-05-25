Chicago beaches officially open today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - All 27 beaches in Chicago will open Friday at 11 a.m with active life guards on duty.

The Chicago Fire Department will be on location to offer safety tips and warn against cold water temperatures.

The water temperature is currently in the 50s. There is no beach advisory issued from the Chicago Park District.

Each morning the Park District conducts tests for E. coli. Levels of E.coli have dropped at nearly every beach along Lake Michigan, including those in Chicago, according to a study by Michigan State University.

Researchers attribute the decrease to a quagga mussel, which helps filter bacteria from the water.

To keep track of beach openings and closings visit the Park District website.