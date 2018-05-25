Adopt-A-Pet: Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue

Peggy Grandahl

Morgan Drdak

Lindsey Novak

Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue – 2303 Oak Leaf St., Joliet, IL

http://hopefultailsanimalrescue.org/index.html

Event:

Paws on 66, Saturday, June 9th 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Van Buren Plaza, Downtown Joliet — The actual event will be located along a three block stretch in downtown Joliet. The address of 116 North Chicago St.

There are more than 20 rescue groups participating in this event, along with advocacy groups, food vendors, pet treat vendors, presentations and entertainment.

https://www.facebook.com/PawsOn66/

http://jolietdowntown.com/paws/