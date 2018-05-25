At least 2 injured in shooting at Indiana middle school; suspect in custody

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana.

The shooting was reported just after 8 a.m. Friday at Noblesville West Middle School, located at 19900 Hague Rd.

Authorities say two victims, an adult and a teenager, have been taken to a hospital and the suspect is in custody.

Carmel Command vehicle as well as several CFD swat medics and CPD headed to assist Noblesville on the active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. (Shooter has been detained per NPD) — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) May 25, 2018

Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release that the victims in Friday morning’s attack at Noblesville West are being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He says no other information is available about the victims.

Orem says the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.

Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis. Orem says they were being taken to Noblesville High School’s gym, where their families can pick them up.

The school is on lockdown.

Noblesville is located just north of Indianapolis.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

This a developing story. Check back for details.