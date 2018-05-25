× 2 killed, 6 injured ahead of Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO — Two people are dead and six injured in overnight shootings.

It comes as Chicago police beef up patrols around the city ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Police say two men were shot in a drive-by, around 1 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of South Morgan, near a house party in Englewood.

A 32-year-old man was shot four times in the upper body. He later died at a hospital.

A 28-year-old man suffered multiple shots to an arm, and a grazed wound to the head. He is in critical condition.

About half an hour later, police heard shots at North Cambridge and Chicago Avenue. A man was found shot to death on the sidewalk. He has been identified by the medical examiner as 31-year-old David Hudson.

1300 extra police officers will be on-duty over the holiday weekend.

Anti-violence activists are also gearing up for the weekend with a number of events scheduled Friday — including a peace rally and parade organized by leaders of St. Sabina church.