Woman, 65, missing for more than 3 weeks

CHICAGO -- Police and family members are asking for help from the public in the search for a missing woman.

Family, friends and community leaders say 65-year-old Daisy Hayes is a beautiful woman inside and out, and they just want her home.

Hayes is a mother and grandmother. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs only 85 pounds.

The last time anyone talked with her or saw her was on May 2. Police were notified on May 14 after Hayes did not resurface.

Hayes was last seen at her senior apartment building in the 6300 block of South Minerva Avenue on May 2, after her niece dropped her off following a visit with her sister. She saw her go in the building.

There are supposed to be cameras on every floor. Police say they have footage but are not releasing any details.

Daisy's ID's were left in the apartment. Her keys and cell phone are missing.

Daisy's family is hoping someone knows something or has seen her and will call the police. They are very concerned that something is very wrong.