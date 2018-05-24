× White Sox Game Notes For Thursday vs. Baltimore

* The 7 thru 9 hitters for the White Sox combined to score seven runs in last night’s 11-1 victory. That is tied for the most combined runs in a game by a team’s starting 7 thru 9 hitters this season (Braves and Phillies March 31). The last time that the starting 7 thru 9 hitters scored more runs in a game for the White Sox was June 29, 2012 in a 14-7 victory over the Yankees (8 runs).

* The Orioles have averaged 4.48 runs per game in May compared to 3.58 in April. That +0.90 runs per game improvement is the fifth largest in baseball.

* Matt Davidson has played 161 games with the White Sox and has hit 37 home runs.

* Dylan Bundy has the lowest ERA in baseball in day games among starting pitchers who have made at least four day starts (0.70).

* Manny Machado (1.529) and Matt Davidson (1.424) are ranked number one and two respectively in OPS in wins this season.