Tony Andracki discusses the first two months of the Cubs season on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - If you feel like you've been here before as a Cubs' fan, you're not alone.

Like the 2017 season, the Cubs have had an up-and-down start. It's a bit better in 2018, but the team's continued inconsistent play in a season where the entered hoping for a fast start has a few fans frustrated.

Don't forget, however, that young team still has a lot of season left to play, and the team still has a 25-21 record, so the walls aren't exactly closing in.

Tony Andracki of NBC Sports Chicago discusses all those topics on the team - and, yes, Manny Machado - on Thursday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. Watch the entire segment in the video above or below.