Go
Search
Watch Now:
Latest News Headlines
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Traffic
Shows
Man of the People
Events
Weather
73°
73°
Low
61°
High
85°
Fri
67°
89°
Sat
66°
88°
Sun
67°
90°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Showers and thunderstorms precede heat build-up here
Posted 11:30 PM, May 24, 2018, by
WGN Weather Team
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
CLICK TO ENLARGE
Follow WGN-TV on Instagram
Love Instagram? Click here to follow us at @wgnnews
Popular
2 in custody after lengthy police standoff in Antioch
Illinois residents fleeing state for financial reasons
Latest News
Showers and thunderstorms precede heat build-up here
When does our spring “winds off the lake” season typically end? I
How to help someone after a gunshot wound, according to doctors, experts
Driver says he found gun lodged in bumper 18 miles after ‘black object’ struck car
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
Chicago’s weather history is clear; Warmth to visit more frequently in the weeks ahead—cool surges Wednesday & Friday to precede first 80-degree temp in 6 months Monday
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
2nd wave of Wednesday storms rake the area with some 60+ mph gusts, downpours and hail; quieter weather Thursday—but a huge pressure spread builds across the Midwest Friday/Saturday laying the foundation for strong, chilly “ENE” winds and spells of rain
Severe Weather Updates
Weather
Weather Blog
Tonight’s thunderstorms have the potential to produce more heavy rain, mainly across the far north portions of the Chicago Metro area
Weather
Weather Blog
Showers and thunderstorms over the Chicago area this Monday morning
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
May begins amid July-level temps; powerful “SSW” winds—at times 40 mph—contribute to fire risk; severe Plains weather creeping east—1 to 2.4” thundery rains possible here by Friday
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
Record warmth in the East—many all-time February highs set there —in stark contrast to the frigid air out West; striking disparity sets up active weather pattern here; new storm’s rains due here later Saturday
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
Nice weather here while nor’easter batters the East coast
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
Our fastest warming month can feature wild weather swings
Weather
Weather Blog
Strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rains possible Saturday/Saturday night
Weather
Weather Blog
Thunderstorms approaching the Chicago area – Mesoscale Discussion – Watch Unlikely
Feature Graphic
Weather
Weather Blog
Area stays in unsettled weather pattern to start the week
Weather
Weather Blog
Thunderstorms approaching the Chicago area – Mesoscale Discussion – Watch Unlikely
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.