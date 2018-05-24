× Mother charged with kidnapping after 3-month-old missing for a week

CHICAGO — The mother of a 3-month-old girl who had been missing for more than a week has been charged.

Police filed charges against Mikequera Randolph, 24, Thursday morning.

Randolph is charged with child abduction and one felony count of aggravated kidnapping.

She’s expected in bond court later today.

On May 14, police say Randolph took the child during a visit supervised by D.C.F.S. near 15th and Avers in Lawndale. Authorities had feared the baby was in danger.

Police spotted her pushing baby Royalty Wolf in a stroller near Francisco and Flournoy Wednesday afternoon.

When officers took the baby, Randolph ran away. She was found 40 minutes later hiding in a garage.

Randolph is Royalty’s biological mother, but does not have custody of her.