Lunchbreak: Smokehouse Baked Beans

Nancy LaBreacht

http://www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Smokehouse Baked Beans

3 slices bacon, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/2 cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons molasses

1/2 teaspoon chipotle chile powder

1 teaspoon powdered mustard

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

3 (15-ounce) cans white beans, such as navy, rinsed and drained or 6 cups cooked white beans

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth, plus more if needed

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Method:

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Cook bacon in a large, oven-proof skillet over medium heat until it starts to release its fat. Add olive oil and onion and cook until translucent and soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, sugar, molasses, chile powder, mustard and vinegar until well combined and cook for 1 minute. Add beans, broth, salt and pepper and stir gently to combine.

Cover skillet tightly with a lid or foil and bake until beans are just tender, about 1 hour. Remove lid, add more broth if needed to moisten beans and continue to bake, uncovered, until top is browned and bubbly, about 30 minutes more. Serve hot.