Judge sets trial date for man waiting in jail since 2007

CHICAGO – Alex Daniel, 57, has been behind bars since 2007 waiting for a trial date at the Cook County Jail. On Thursday, a judge finally set a trial date.

Daniel was booked in 2007 for the murder of his wife Brenda Daniel. During that time, his case has had 129 continuances and 12 judges. He’s also on his third public defender.

He pleaded not guilty but has never had a trial, a jury or a conviction for that murder.

The public defender’s office blamed the slowdown on him, saying he kept replacing his attorney.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart questioned the finger-pointing and said the system gives judges the ability to speed cases along.

A judge set his trial date for August 6.