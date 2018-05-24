FeedonThis: Trubisky, Rock-Paper-Scissors, and The Schmo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was an entertaining Sports Feed before the Memorial Day holiday as the show featured a number of unique segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

That included a Social Fodder video from Connecticut inspiring in impromptu "Rock-Paper-Scissors" battle between the anchors.

That's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can see in the video above or below.

"The Schmo" was back on Sports Feed to showcase his unique interviewing and athletic skills on the show.

This time he talked with UFC fighter T.J. Dillashaw - and even jumped in for some training with the champion.

See the latest episode in the video above or below.

The guys also talked some more about Mitchell Trubisky's continued education on the offense of Matt Nagy.

Hear their thoughts in the video above.