Danny Farquhar will throw out the first pitch at the June 1st White Sox game

CHICAGO – The last time he was up there, he would leave facing the most serious health situation of his life.

About a month-and-a-half later, Danny Farquhar will step back on the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field in an appearance that will be like no other in his Major League career – and it won’t even be in a game.

For the first time since suffering brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm on April 20th, Farquahar will take the field on June 1st to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the White Sox game against the Brewers. He will be joined on the field before the game by his family along with the RUSH University Medical Center doctors and staff that helped Farquahar in the moments after the incident and then to recover over the next few weeks.

Along with the first pitch, money will be raised throughout the night for the Joe Niekro Foundation, which aids in research, treatment, and awareness of brain aneurysms. It’s named after the former pitcher whose daughter, Natalie, died of an aneurysm in 2006.

Funds will be raised during the “Sox Split” raffle, game auctions, and scoreboard messages.

While officially ruled out for this season, Farquhar has been cleared to return to baseball at some point in the future. On June 1st, he’ll get to do that in a small way in front of the park he calls home.