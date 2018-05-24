× Civil rights lawyer to defend man charged in murder of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer

CHICAGO — A civil rights attorney has agreed to defend the suspect in the shooting death of a Chicago police commander.

The Chicago Tribune reports Scott Kamin of the Kamin Civil Rights Group is representing Shomari Legghette “pro bono,” or without charge. Kamin took on the case during a hearing Wednesday that was attended by dozens of Chicago police officers, including Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Kamin’s website touts his experience “representing people in the Chicago area who have been abused by the police.” At the top of his website, a slogan reads, “If the police were wrong, call Scott.”

The 44-year-old Legghette has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the February death of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

Prosecutors say Bauer was Downtown when he started chasing a man who fled officers attempting to question him. They say Legghette pulled out a gun during a brief struggle and shot Bauer several times.

Kamin declined to comment on the specifics of the case, citing a gag order imposed by Judge Erica Reddick.