× Chicago’s population drops third year in a row

CHICAGO — U.S. Census Bureau says Chicago’s population has decreased for the third consecutive year.

Census estimates released Wednesday say Chicago lost about 3,800 residents last year, but remains the third-largest U.S. city, with 2.7 million residents.

Chicago-based demographer Rob Paral says the figures illustrate population trends that have been happening over the past few years. He says African Americans are leaving the city, immigration is slowing and wealthier people are moving in.

Aseal Tineh is an associate policy analyst for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. She says while jobs have been added to the area, the economy hasn’t been growing as quickly.

Alden Loury is director of research at the Metropolitan Planning Council. He says the region is expected to reverse the population loss and grow through 2030.