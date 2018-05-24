Chicago Scene: Freedom Walk To The Wall

Jill Stephenson

This Memorial Day weekend, Gold Star mom Jill Stephenson along with dozens of military veterans and supporters will join together to make a 105-mile journey to honor those whose lives have been lost fighting for our country.

http://www.iamjillstephenson.com/freedom-walk-to-the-wall/ — info about the walk and Jill’s book

https://middleeastconflictswall.org/

Event:

The “Freedom Walk to the Wall” will begin on Friday, May 25 in Veterans Memorial Park in (299 Park Ave.) Glencoe, Illinois at 8am, and head to Navy Pier in downtown Chicago. From the city, Stephenson and her fellow participants will begin their trek to the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial, arriving in (200 Riverfront Dr.) Marseilles, Illinois, on Saturday early evening. The walk is open for anyone to join. Please email info@iamjillstephenson.com if interested in honoring our servicemen and women and joining the walk on Memorial Day Weekend. If you would like to support the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial but cannot join us, please consider making a donation. The Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial was founded by the ILMFR, a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to maintain the preservation of the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial, honor our fallen heroes and support veteran organizations and Gold Star families.