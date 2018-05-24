Deadly Gurnee police shooting and Antioch standoff linked, authorities say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. -- Police in Gurnee shot and killed a woman they say refused to drop a weapon.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that this is related to an incident in Antioch, where people barricaded themselves in a house for hours.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a call about a suspicious car with a bullet hole in the windshield. They found an unconscious man inside and a woman behind the wheel.

As they waited for an ambulance, the woman drove off, hit a fire vehicle and eventually dumped the car.

Officers later found the woman walking along a busy stretch of Route 41 in Gurnee, carrying a weapon. When she refused to drop it, she was shot and killed.

Police say the woman was involved in the standoff in Antioch earlier that morning. In that incident, two people, a man and a woman, were taken into custody after several hours of a standoff.

Police have not yet released the name of the woman killed in Wednesday's shooting.

42.370300 -87.902019