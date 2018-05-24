2 women robbed within 20 minutes of each other in Old Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two women were robbed within 20 minutes of each other in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

The robberies happened in day light hours, just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The first incident happened on Wells near Schiller. Police say a 40-year-old woman was walking down the street when two men approached her from behind, hit her elbow and took her belongings. The robbers left on foot.

About 20 minutes later and just a few blocks away, a 26-year-old woman was approached by two men with a gun while walking in the 1400 block of North Orleans Street. They stole her valuables.

The suspects are described as two black men between 17 and 20-years-old, tall and thin wearing dark clothing. No further details were released.

No one is in custody. Area central detectives are investigating.