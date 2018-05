Police said two people were hospitalized and the gunman was killed in Oklahoma City after a shooting at a restaurant near Lake Hefner Parkway.

Police said a man walked into the Louie’s restaurant and opened fire. Two people were shot and hospitalized. They are expected to survive.

A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him, police said.

Correction: Two people taken to the hospital. The victims are expected to survive. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

Lake Hefner shooting update: A man walked into the Louie’s restaurant and opened fire with a gun. Two people were shot. One person has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A bystander with a pistol confronted the shooter outside the restaurant and fatally shot him. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

⚠️ ALERT: The only confirmed fatality is the suspect. He was apparently shot-to-death by an armed citizen. Three citizens were injured, two of whom were shot. A large number of witnesses are detained. There is no indication of terrorismat this point. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

