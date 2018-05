Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNSTER, Ind. – A 12-year-old boy died Wednesday night after an incident at a park in Munster, Indiana.

Authorities were called to the 7800 block Hohman Ave. around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Northwest Indiana Times said Jurgens was involved in an accident at Sunnyside Park.

Chance Jurgens, 12, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The manner of death is pending, according to the Lake County Coroner.

There are no further details at this time.