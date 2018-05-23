× White Sox catcher Welington Castillo to be suspended 80 games for PED use: Report

CHICAGO – In the second year of their rebuild, the White Sox are about to lose one of their veterans for a majority of the 2018 season.

Per multiple reports on Wednesday night from journalists in the Dominican Republic and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, catcher Welington Castillo will be suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for use of a PED that is in violation of the league’s policy.

Sources confirm to The Athletic: #WhiteSox’s Welington Castillo will be suspended 80 games for using a PED (not a steroid) in violation of baseball’s Joint Drug Agreement. https://t.co/ZE97Z7NrTp — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 24, 2018

The team nor the MLB have confirmed the news yet. Castillo was in the lineup for the White Sox game against the Orioles Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A native of San Isidro, Domincan Republic, the catcher has been in majors for nine seasons with five different teams. Castillo joined the White Sox this offseason after spending the 2017 season with the Orioles, hitting .272 with six homers and 15 RBI. More importantly, he’s one of the few veterans on a very young rebuilding team, providing an experience voice to a number of young players just getting used to the major leagues.

Castillo began his career with a five-and-a-half year stint with the Cubs, playing in 310 games with a .252 batting average along with 29 homers and 110 RBI. He was traded to Seattle on May 19, 2015 and then was traded on June 3rd of the same year to the Diamondbacks, where he spent the rest of that season along with the 2016 campaign.