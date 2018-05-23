WGN’s Marcus Leshock rides new Mardi Gras Hangover coaster at Six Flags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. - WGN's Marcus Leshock rides the new Mardi Gras Hangover at Six Flags Great America with 13-year-old Special Olympics Illinois Coaster Ambassador Bryce Giron.

The official opening of the coaster is Saturday, May 26.

Members and season pass holders will be among the first to experience ride. Members will get exclusive ride time on May 23 and 24 and Season Pass Holders will get an exclusive ride event on May 25 before it opens to the public on May 26.

Six Flags and Special Olympics Illinois partnered to create a 5K, 10K and 26.2K challenge for thrill seekers. Instead of running a 5k, Half-Marathon or a marathon, riders will ride the same distances in roller coasters with their free Six Flags Flash Pass. The Coaster Challenge begins Sept., 24.

According to Six Flags, Mardi Gras Hangover is the largest of its kind in the world. Riders will experience multiple moments of weightlessness and hang-time while suspended upside down 100 feet above the ground. Riders will fly forwards and backwards on a gigantic loop while soaring up and down this massive structure.

Additional highlights include: